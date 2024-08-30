Clarksville Police Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Accident on Providence Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a single-vehicle fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at 12:05am at 624 Providence Boulevard (Alpine Water Beds).

Providence Boulevard is completely shut down in both directions between E Street and Oak Street, and FACT Investigators are en route to the scene.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared, and no other information is available for release at this time.

The victim’s name will not be released until CPD can verify that the next of kin has been notified.