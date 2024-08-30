F2CON Brings High-Stakes Tournaments, Casual Fun to Clarksville This September

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville and CDE Lightband are partnering again this year to host Clarksville’s only annual gaming convention, F2CON. The event takes place September 6th-8th, 2024 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Hundreds of gamers and spectators are expected to attend the event, which Clarksville began hosting in 2018.

The weekend is packed with both competitive and casual gaming.

F2CON promises to deliver an electrifying experience with CDE Lightband’s ultra-fast internet, ensuring seamless gameplay and no lag as players compete for top honors on the main stage.

Gamers can participate in an array of tournaments featuring a prize pool of $10,000 across popular titles such as Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Guilty Gear. For a more relaxed competition, F2CON also offers casual tournament categories suitable for all ages. Engage in friendly battles in games like Multiversus, Dragon Ball Z, Overcooked 2, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Between intense matches, attendees can enjoy open play opportunities and explore a diverse lineup of event-specific vendors showcasing the latest in gaming gear and merchandise.

“We are thrilled to partner with CDE again to host this fun event,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chairman Charlie Koon. “The Visit Clarksville staff continues to work hard to find new and innovative events that will attract visitors to Clarksville for overnight stays and help boost our local economy.”

During the past year, Visit Clarksville recruited or hosted 43 sports events including tournaments for hockey, softball, basketball, baseball, cross country, gymnastics, football, dance, shooting, cycling, track and field, fishing and e-gaming. These events attracted more than 55,000 visitors to the city and accounted for $26 million in visitor spending on lodging, food, shopping and other travel-related expenses.

For more information and to register for tournaments, visit F2CON.com

