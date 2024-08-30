75.8 F
Nashville Sounds, Charlotte Knights game Suspended in Fourth Inning Due to Rain

Nashville Sounds Game Suspended Due to Rain. (Nashville Sounds)

First game of scheduled doubleheader suspended in fourth inning, will be resumed tomorrow at 4:05pm CT

Nashville SoundsCharlotte, NC – The first game of a planned doubleheader between the Nashville Sounds and Charlotte Knights was suspended tonight tied 0-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning due to rain at Truist Field.

Tonight’s suspended game will be resumed on Saturday, August 31st, 2024, at 4:05pm CT and be a seven-inning contest. Saturday’s originally scheduled game will follow the conclusion of the suspended game and be seven innings.

The second game of Friday’s doubleheader (a makeup from Sunday, July 28th rainout) has been canceled and will not be made up.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

