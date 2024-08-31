Austin Peay State University Unveils Fall 2024 Observatory Nights Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy has announced four dates for Public Observatory Nights this fall at the Farm and Environmental Education Center, located at 1991 Pickens Road.

APSU’s Public Observatory Nights are a must-attend for astronomy enthusiasts of all ages, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the wonders of the universe and explore celestial objects through state-of-the-art telescopes.

Whether you’re a seasoned stargazer or just curious about the cosmos, this event offers a unique opportunity to witness the beauty of the night sky.

With time changes looming, the sun will set earlier in the fall, and observation nights will start at different times. Temperatures drop after sunset, especially later in the year, so please dress accordingly.

Austin Peay’s Fall 2024 Observatory Nights

Saturday, September 14th (event starts at 7:30pm)

Saturday, October 12th (event starts at 6:30pm)

Saturday, November 9th (event starts at 6:00pm)

Saturday, December 7th (event starts at 6:00pm)

Please register HERE for tickets to the September event. Tickets are free but only available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of 50 patrons per session. A waiting list will be compiled for those who miss out, giving them a chance to attend the next month’s observation night before general public tickets are available.

For questions, please contact Austin Peay State University College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.