Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses to Memphis on the road in straight sets

Memphis, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team took a 3-0 loss (25-20, 25-21, 25-21) to Memphis to finish the Carrie Yerty Classic, Saturday, at the Larry O. Finch Center.

Austin Peay (1-2) and Memphis (2-1) went back-and-forth to begin the first set; however, the Tigers began to pull away from the Governors after a 5-2 run made the score 10-5. The Govs got back within one of their opponent at 19-18 with a kill by Dani Kopacz from a Kayleigh Ryan assist. Memphis ended the set on a 6-1 run, winning the set 25-20 and giving them the early lead.

The Governors took the early lead to start the second set, leading by as many as five at 11-6 thanks to a kill by Gabriella MacKenzie. Memphis responded with a 6-1 run, tying the set at 17-17, forcing a Gov timeout. Memphis held on to their momentum. Ending the set on a 8-3 run, taking the second set, 25-21.

APSU trailed early on in the third set, but managed to tie the Tigers at 19-19 from a Payton Deidesheimer block. A kill by Aubrey Stitcher gave the APSU Govs their sole lead of the set at 20-19, but the Tigers went on a 4-1 run, winning the third set 25-21.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action next weekend at the Blue Raider Bash, September 6th-7th, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.