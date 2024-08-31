Clarksville Police Report Injury Accident on 41A Bypass, Traffic Disrupted

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently managing a traffic accident with injuries on the 41A Bypass at Kender Rhea Court.

The crash occurred around 1:38pm, and as a result, the southbound lane of the 41A Bypass is currently blocked.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes until the roadway is cleared.

While specific details regarding the injuries have not been released, authorities report that they do not appear to be life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.