Old Glory Distilling Co. Welcomes Back ‘Dueling Pianos’ at Silo Park on September 7th

Clarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co. is thrilled to announce the return of its popular “Dueling Pianos” event, set to take place on Saturday, September 7th, 2024, at the newly opened Silo Park. This long-running community tradition will usher in the fall season with an evening filled with dancing, games, and live entertainment.

The “Dueling Pianos” show, which debuted in 2017, has been a fan favorite since its inception and is making its much-anticipated return after a hiatus since 2020. Attendees can expect an all-request, musical-comedy piano show that encourages sing-alongs and creates a fun-filled atmosphere for all ages.

“Dueling Pianos was a fan favorite in the community when first introduced, so we’re excited to bring it back,” said Shannon Cunningham, owner of Old Glory Distilling Co. “Old Glory has something for everyone, and Dueling Pianos is no exception. Whether you’re gathering with family or friends, we hope you’ll come out and enjoy an unforgettable evening – and find reasons to come back.”

In addition to the live music, the event will feature handcrafted cocktails from Old Glory, craft beers, and food vendors. Guests can also enjoy outdoor activities such as corn hole, bocce ball, cozy fire pits, and ample seating, making it a perfect night out for families and friends. The music kicks off at 7:00pm, and admission is free.

What: Dueling Pianos at Old Glory Distilling Co.

When: Saturday, September 7th, from 7:00pm–9:30pm

Where: Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

Cost: Free admission.

About Old Glory Distilling Company

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors.

This family-owned, family-operated distillery features a 50,000-square-foot production facility with an on-site restaurant, utilizing a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure every barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.