APSU Soccer Drops 3-2 Heartbreaker After Holding Two-Goal Lead at Lindenwood

Saint Charles, MO – Lindsey McMahon and Alec Baumgardt netted second-half scores, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team was unable to maintain a two-goal advantage, falling to Lindenwood, 3-2, Sunday, at Hunter Stadium.

The two sides played to a scoreless first 45, with Lindenwood leading the two teams in shots, 8-3. Despite the early shot-total, both sides registered just one attempt on net in the opening 45 minutes, with the APSU Govs’ shot on goal coming off the right foot of Alec Baumgardt in the sixth minute.

Lindenwood tallied the first shot of the second half, but the attempt was stopped by the crossbar in the opening 30 seconds.

Kiley Reese lined up in the left corner and connected with Lindsey McMahon from nine yards out, who headed it in for her third-career goal and first of the season. Reese’s assist also marked the first of her career.

Just minutes later, on a set piece taken by Reese, she kicked it into the box, which was headed in by a darting Baumgardt for her second of the season.

Five minutes after a Lindenwood red card, the Lions lined up for a penalty kick attempt by the Lions’ Rachel Jackson which was saved by Lauryn Berry; however, Berry was unable to coral the ball, as Jackson scored on the ricochet.

A foul in the box led to another Lindenwood penalty kick, of which the Lions’ Georgia Pardalos netted in to bring the two sides back to even.

The Lions then scored a goal off a free kick to go up 3-2, in what proved to be the final score of a five-goal second half.

Austin Peay State University improved to 2-2-1 -on the season and 0-1-1 on the road this season.

Lindsey McMahon netted her first goal of the season in the 51st minute.

Kiley Reese’s assist on McMahon’s score was the first of her career.

Alec Baumgardt’s score was her second of the season and seventh of her career.

With her assist on Baumgardt’s score, Reese became the first player since Claire Larose (October 18th, 2019 vs. Morehead State) to tally multiple assists in a single match.

Lindsey McMahon had a 60-game starting streak come to an end against the Lions.

The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns home to host Ball State in a Thursday 5:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.