69.9 F
Clarksville
Sunday, September 1, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports rollover crash on Whitfield Road at Briarwood Drive
News

Clarksville Police Department reports rollover crash on Whitfield Road at Briarwood Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Whitfield Road, near Briarwood Drive on Sunday, September 1st, 20224.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:53pm Whitfield Road is currently shut down from Tracy Lane to Briarwood Drive.

One vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled over into a ditch.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 1st – 5th, 2024
Next article
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Participates in Fort Campbell Mass Casualty Exercise
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online