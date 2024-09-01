69.9 F
Clarksville
Sunday, September 1, 2024
Clarksville Police Shut Down Madison Street After Power Line Collision; Repairs Underway

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Madison Street at approximately 2:50am.

A motorist hit the utility pole and knocked down the powerlines and Madison Street is shut down between Greenwood Avenue and Tenth Street.

CDE has been notified and is en route to repair the pole and remove the powerlines from the roadway. The driver of the vehicle did not appear to be injured.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route, it is unknown how long the intersection will be blocked.

