Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Conducts Intense Local Best Medic Competition

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) hosted its Best Medic Competition on August 26 and 27, challenging Soldiers to showcase their endurance, Army knowledge, and healthcare skills in grueling summer heat. This annual event, which took place at Fort Campbell, serves as a critical training exercise, enhancing medical personnel’s battlefield readiness under extreme conditions.

“The importance of the Best Medic Competition is to really enhance the skills of our medical personnel and their ability to treat patients on the battlefield,” explained a hospital leader. “While we excel at treating patients inside the hospital, this competition focuses on patient care from the battlefield to the hospital.”

Over the two-day event, Soldiers participated in physically demanding Army tasks that tested their combat fitness and decision-making abilities. From long-distance rucking and weapons drills to reactive contact exercises, competitors pushed through the intense heat while honing their battlefield medical skills.

The second day saw Soldiers tackling tactical combat casualty care lanes, practicing how to provide immediate life-saving treatment in combat situations. Afterward, participants focused on prolonged casualty care, working for up to two hours to stabilize patients in critical conditions, simulating real-world scenarios where medical evacuation might be delayed.

“This training, besides being fun for us, is a great opportunity to refresh our skills,” said a competitor. “All the skills we have are perishable, and getting our hands dirty out here ensures we stay top-notch medics.”

The competition was not only a physical test but also a moment of personal achievement for many Soldiers. “I’ve been looking forward to this competition,” shared one participant. “Last year, I couldn’t compete due to injury, but this year, I’m ready to get after it. With my qualifications, including an Expert Field Medical Badge and Combat Medical Badge, I want to be part of the best in the Army.”

The best medics from BACH will advance to the Medical Readiness Command East competition at Fort Walker, Virginia. The team aims to win and progress to the prestigious Army Best Medic Competition, further proving their skill and commitment to saving lives in combat situations.