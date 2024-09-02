65.6 F
News

Clarksville Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Kraft Street Near Midtown Inn

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a fatality motorcycle crash that occurred on Monday, September 2nd, 2024, at approximately 8:22pm at 890 Kraft Street, Midtown Inn.

The motorcyclist hit the Midtown Inn sign and has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The southbound lanes of Kraft Street are currently shut down, and FACT Investigators are en route to process the scene.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

