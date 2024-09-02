65.6 F
Clarksville
Monday, September 2, 2024
Clarksville Police Respond to Serious Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard; Drivers Urged to Avoid Area

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is working a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash that occurred on Monday, September 2nd, 2024, at approximately 8:04pm at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Cunningham Lane.

The motorcyclist is being taken to Tennova Healthcare by Montgomery County EMS, and their status is unknown at this time.

The southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are currently shut down and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

