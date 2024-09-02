Marsha Blackburn Renews Call to Pass AFTER SCHOOL Act as Tennessee Students Begin New School Year

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has released a video urging Congress to pass her bipartisan AFTER SCHOOL Act, which would establish a grant program for local communities to establish, maintain, and strengthen after school programs to combat violent crime among juveniles. Earlier this year, the Memphis City Council unanimously passed a resolution in support of this legislation.

“Across the country, 64 percent of violent juvenile crime happens [on] school days. In the U.S. Senate, I’ve introduced the bipartisan AFTER SCHOOL Act. It would strengthen after school programs with a goal of reducing violent juvenile crime. After school programs have the proven effect of keeping youth crime low and keeping our young kids out of trouble. As children go back to school, I’m calling on the U.S. Senate to pass this bipartisan legislation. Let’s give more tools to our local communities to address juvenile crime,” said Senator Blackburn.

Endorsements

“We believe regular, organized after-school programs help to disrupt the cycle of violence and give young people pathways to more productive activities. This act would help provide much-needed funding to facilitate these programs in our neighborhoods, giving our young people options that don’t currently exist,” said Memphis Mayor Paul Young.

“Public safety and youth crime is a pressing issue for Shelby County residents. We know that if we could provide more quality after school programs, we could reduce crime and make our young people stay on track. Here in Shelby County, we implemented a program to provide free summer camp opportunities for youth in coordination with local churches and nonprofits. Through that effort, we know that there are dozens of community organizations who want to provide programming, but do not have federal support to do so. The AFTER SCHOOL Act could give us an opportunity to build on that approach and partner with our local school districts to make sure our young people stay out of trouble after school. I am proud to endorse this bipartisan bill and hope to see it signed into law soon. We need to do everything we can do reduce crime and expand opportunities for our next generation,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

“At a time when juvenile crime and public safety are top of mind for Memphis residents, it’s critical that positive youth development initiatives like after school programs flourish and grow. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Senator Blackburn’s bill, the AFTER SCHOOL Act, which gets school districts the funds they need to expand these after school programs that are so successful in helping to reduce juvenile crime rates. I hope that the United States Congress passes this bipartisan bill very soon. I am proud to partner with Senator Blackburn as we work together to Make Memphis Matter at home, in Nashville, and in our nation’s capital! The AFTER SCHOOL Act is a positive step in the right direction,” said State Senator Brent Taylor.

“I am pleased to support the bipartisan AFTER SCHOOL Act and appreciate Senator Blackburn’s advocacy for this work, which has the potential to spur economic and workforce development and to improve public safety. I look forward to bringing a resolution to the Shelby County Commission for further bipartisan support for this bill,” said Shelby County Commissioner Brandon Morrison.

“United Ways of Tennessee supports the AFTER SCHOOL Act and commends Senators Blackburn on her leadership. The proposed afterschool program funding is greatly needed, and we know it can be put to good and impactful use to ensure that our struggling children and youth have the ability to thrive,” said Mary Graham, President & CEO of United Ways of Tennessee.

“Afterschool programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn, give working parents peace of mind, and help students succeed in school and in life. With nearly 25 million U.S. children who would be in a program if one were available, ensuring that we have strong, stable afterschool and summer learning programs for all students should be a high priority—and investments like those proposed in the bipartisan AFTER SCHOOL Act are a step in the right direction towards addressing the tremendous need for these important programs,” said Jodi Grant, Executive Director of Afterschool Alliance

The After School Act

64 percent of violent crimes committed by youth occur on school days, and this violence peaks in the afterschool hours.

The AFTER SCHOOL Act, which Senator Blackburn introduced with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), would establish a grant program administered through the Department of Justice to reduce juvenile crime in local communities.

This grant program would provide funding for localities to establish, maintain, and strengthen these after school programs that are so effective.



Specifically, school districts may be eligible to receive these funds upon submission of an application in which they confirm that their county’s juvenile offense rate (the percentage of violent juvenile offenses as compared to the total number of violent offenses committed by all age groups) is more than 10 percent.

The school district must calculate this data by using the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

By a vote of 13-0, the Memphis City Council passed a resolution in support of the AFTER SCHOOL Act in May.

Memphis leadership, including Memphis Mayor Paul Young, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, and State Senator Brent Taylor, also announced support for the bill.

Click here to learn more about the AFTER SCHOOL Act.