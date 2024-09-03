4th Annual Hispanic Heritage Clarksville Festival Set for September 15th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation will host the 4th Annual Hispanic Heritage Clarksville Festival on Sunday, September 15th, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. This vibrant celebration of Hispanic culture is a free event open to all ages, offering the community a day filled with music, dancing, food, and crafts.

Since its launch in 2021, the Hispanic Heritage Clarksville Festival has become a key event for showcasing the rich diversity of Latin American cultures. From lively music and traditional dances to delicious culinary offerings, the festival serves as a platform for honoring Hispanic heritage and building cultural awareness. This year’s event will feature food booths and trucks serving a wide variety of authentic dishes from different Latin American countries, providing festivalgoers with an opportunity to experience new flavors and dishes.

“Our festival is about celebrating who we are and the impact of the Hispanic community in Clarksville,” said a representative from the Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation. “We are proud of our roots and our diversity, and we want to continue educating and uniting our community through this event.”

In addition to food and performances, visitors will find a marketplace featuring crafts and products for sale. This festival is a chance for the community to come together, learn about Hispanic culture, and enjoy a day of entertainment and connection.

Join the Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation for a joyful celebration of heritage and culture at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, located at 8 Champion’s Way in Clarksville, Tennessee.

About the Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation

Founded in 2017 by Elizabeth Adamski, and Belinda Martinez, the Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation (C.H.A.F.F.) is an organization that strives to create a unified atmosphere in our community with outreach, education, and resources.

For more information, visit their website at www.chafforg.com