APSU Volleyball’s Sarah Carnathan, Payton Deidesheimer Recognized for Stellar Play at Carrie Yerty Tournament

Clarksville, TN – Sarah Carnathan and Payton Deideshimer of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team were named to the Carrie Yerty All-Tournament team.

A junior outside hitter, Carnathan earned third team honors for her 21 kills over the three matches, with nine kills coming against Memphis. The Flora, Mississippi native had seven digs against Tennessee Tech and two blocks against the Golden Eagles and the Tigers. Carnathan helped the Govs by scoring 27.0 points, with 11.0 of those coming against tournament host Memphis.

A middle blocker and outside hitter, Deidesheimer earned fourth team honors for her 10.0 total blocks over the three matches, with six coming against Memphis. The junior had 14 kills over the three matches, with eight of those coming in the APSU Govs’ win against Mississippi Valley State. The West Chester, Ohio native totaled three digs against the Delta Devils and earned the Govs 9.5 points.

The Governors split their opening two matches falling to Tennessee Tech and beating Mississippi Valley State. The Govs then dropped a 3-0 decision to Memphis.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action this weekend at the Blue Raider Bash, September 6th-7th, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. They will face Southeast Missouri, Arkansas State, and host Middle Tennessee.