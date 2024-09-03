Austin Peay State University’s Peayple’s Concert Featuring Moneybagg Yo Set for September 19th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU), in partnership with F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, has opened ticket sales to the general public for its inaugural Peayple’s Concert, featuring chart-topping Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo.

The event is set to electrify F&M Bank Arena on Thursday, September 19th, 2024, at 7:30pm.

Moneybagg Yo, known for his multiplatinum hits like “Me Vs Me,” “Said Sum,” and “Time Today,” is poised to deliver an unforgettable performance for both the campus community and the general public. The artist’s unique blend of street sensibilities and modern trap star appeal has made him one of the industry’s most respected and celebrated rappers.

General public tickets are $85.00 for floor tickets and $50.00 for all other tickets. They can be purchased at this Ticketmaster event page.

APSU students, who got dibs on tickets in early August, continue to enjoy special pricing. $25.00 floor tickets and $20.00 lower-level tickets are available using the last six digits of their A-number at the Ticketmaster event page reserved for students.

The Peayple’s Concert is expected to draw fans from across Tennessee and neighboring states, showcasing F&M Bank Arena as a premier entertainment venue in the region and Austin Peay State University’s commitment to the student and community experience.

Note to students who already purchased tickets: The People’s Concert date has been changed to Thursday, September 19th. If you have already purchased tickets, they will be valid for the new date. Ticketmaster will email ticket holders with refund information if they are unable to attend the concert on the new date.