Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 3rd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 3rd, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Charles is an 11-month-old male Rottweiler mix. He is vetted, neutered, and very energetic. He knows some commands and has been very playful around children that have come by the shelter. Charles will do well with an active family and a large yard to be able to run and play. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Nadia is a sweet 1 year old Domestic Shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before heading to her new family and is litter trained. Nadia is a sweet girl and doesn’t seem bothered by any of the other cats. She will make a wonderful companion. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Creme Brule (B&W/Tuxedo) & Toffee ( Tabby mix) are female kitten sisters. They are fine being adopted separately or can go together. They love chasing string toys, cat tunnels, and love to explore. They do well with other cats, dogs and are fine with children. They are fully vetted, spayed and litter trained.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or /www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cedar is a beautiful young male Domestic Shorthair Tabby. He is fully vetted, voucher for neutering, FIV/Felv negative, litter trained and on all preventatives. He is just a love bug and is good with other cats and fine with children.We do not allow declawing.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 and a half year old female Black Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel very clean. She is an energetic girl and would love a big fenced yard, lots of toys and kids to run and play with. She will make a wonderful hiking and jogging companion.

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a young female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed and house-trained. She does well with children but needs to be the only dog in the home as she wants all the attention for herself. Jupiter is a bit of a special needs pup. She is on prescription dog food for her allergies and will require allergy shots and eye drops. Jupiter has been waiting a long time for her forever family to come find her. Come meet this girl and fall in love with your new family member!

Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Nugget is a 7 year old male Chihuahua mix. He is about 20 pounds, fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has done well with other dogs and cats but does prefer a home with children at least 11/12 years old or older please. Younger children make him very nervous. Nugget does not like the crate but he is perfectly fine without it. He doesn’t chew on things.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hooker is a young former feral cat who was constantly hanging around the Farm and wanted to get out of the feral life. Lisa managed to take him in, get him fully vetted and ready to find his forever home. He will be best suited for a ranch or farm as he is an excellent mouser!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Oasis is a delightful 16 week old kitten ready for “pre-Adoption”. She is now fully vetted and litter trained. She is very social, thriving in her foster home right now while waiting for her forever family and plays with other kittens and cats very well. She is so loving and doesn’t mind kids or even dogs with proper introductions. She’s the perfect mix of chill, loves attention and being held. Oasis will be a wonderful addition to your family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Tina is a 2-year-old Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, and will be on all preventatives. She is house/crate trained and good with children and other dogs. She is so sweet and loves to cuddle. Tina is available for meet and greets and adoption and will go to her new home once she is finished with her heartworm treatment.

Tina’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition, begin to build a bond and 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/tina or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Piccolo, Baloo & Woody are 3 of the remaining Port Royal litter that was abandoned a year and a half ago at Port Royal park. These boys are highly entertaining. Baloo is a dark Brindle, Woody is light brown with a white chest and Piccolo has a black coat with a brown face. These boys are 18 months old, a hound mix, very fun, athletic, energetic and loving.

They all do prefer to be fed individually away from other dogs, are crate/ house trained and fully vetted. They are all very particular with who they hang out with and require a meet and greet if there are other dogs in the home. Prefer no cats. They DO NOT need to be adopted together. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves.

Time, love and patience is all they need. Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area). NOTE: Sadly due to personal reasons, Michelle is needing to dissolve her rescue. All Adoption fees are being waived and she is needing to make sure the remaining pups in the rescue find their forever families. PLEASE go to her Petfinder page linked below to see some of the remaining pets available and reach out if anyone interests you!

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Tanner is a young male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is friendly, playful, smart, independent and very athletic. This boy wants to play tug with his rope all day long if you let him. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and good with other dogs and children. Tanner is learning basic commands and will need a family with breed knowledge. Structure and ongoing training is crucial for this wonderful boy’s success. This sweetheart will be a welcome addition to your family.

If you would like to be part of his journey, can be that special person for him and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing