Celebrating 35 Years of Excellence: Dr. John Volker’s Enduring Legacy at Austin Peay State University

To commemorate this significant milestone, we asked Volker to share some of the more memorable moments throughout his career. His reflections offer a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of business education, the impact of technology, and the enduring importance of student engagement. Through his responses, we gained a deeper understanding of the passion and wisdom that have defined his remarkable 35-year tenure at APSU.

What inspired you to become a professor, and why did you choose to teach at Austin Peay State University?I came to Austin Peay State University in 1988 . In addition to my role as director of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), I taught as an adjunct professor in the College of Business. I was impressed by the quality and devotion to student success of the faculty at Austin Peay State University. I decided I wanted to be a part of something that great and inspirational. Because the campus was everything I dreamed that a small university could be, and I enjoyed working with first-generation, nontraditional and military students, I chose to make my career at APSU. The faculty and staff of APSU were supportive and welcoming, which I found to be very positive.

Volker was humble in sharing his experience with the SBDC. He was critical in bringing the center to Clarksville and Austin Peay State University, and it now assists hundreds of small businesses with multimillions in annual capital formation. It’s also just one of many changes he’s experienced during his time at APSU.

Over your 35-year career, what changes have you observed in business education, and how have you adapted your teaching methods?There have been several changes in business education throughout my career. The three changes that stand out in my mind are the move to online teaching, the move away from lecturing to a more active learning pedagogy, and the introduction of generative artificial intelligence, or GAI. I didn’t attempt to replicate the traditional classroom into an online version. I thought about the tools that online technology provided and attempted to find ways to use those tools to accomplish my teaching goals. I use the classroom to encourage students to be creative, participate in discussions, and be problem solvers, all with an orientation to the business world. The introduction of GAI has shaken some sacred pillars of academia and is causing good discussions about its role in education. I have already adapted many of my assignments to utilize GAI and am actively teaching my students how to use it to be more successful.

Can you share a memorable moment or interaction with a student that exemplifies why you love teaching?There are a couple that come to mind that I can share: I had a student in my creativity class who, at best, was an unwilling disciple of creativity in business. One of the exercises was a map of their envisioned future. The student did the work without complaint and turned it in. Several years later, that same student made a Facebook post about that assignment. He said in the post that when given the assignment, he thought, “What a colossal waste of time.” After completing the assignment, he said that it was a life-changing experience for him. Another time I received a note from one of my nontraditional students who told me that my courses had given him the courage to write a book about the woodworking business and that his learning prompts during my class had been a life changer for his work efforts. I can give you one more. I overheard a student say, “Dr. Volker is OG.” I thought oh my gosh, what does that mean? Looking it up, I was pleasantly surprised to find out I was considered an original gangster by some.

There are countless other stories just like the ones Volker shared, each one echoing with recognition that he has continually encouraged students to tap into their creativity and think outside of the box.

How do you approach inspiring students to think beyond the textbook?To me, thinking beyond the textbook is applying the knowledge one gains from studies to real-world situations that are similar or different. I want my students to generalize their business skills to life in general. To that end, I try to provide examples of this in the business world and show the use of business principles in organizational life. When the student learns something in my class, I want them to think, “How can I use this in my life?” I try to stress to my students that life is easier when you act as if someone is watching, whether they are or not. I also stress that life is fun.

How do you hope your legacy will continue to influence the College of Business and its students in the future?I can only hope that I have inspired a few people along the way who might remember something I have said or done that will help them through a tough spot. Anything else you’d like to share?Of the many jobs I have had in my life, none have given me more satisfaction or pleasure than being a management professor at Austin Peay State University. I found my calling at APSU and have enjoyed every minute of being a professor. Don’t be afraid, ride the bull.

These words encapsulate the spirit of courage and adventure that he has instilled in generations of students, preparing them for successful careers and fulfilling lives.



Colleagues and students alike extend their His influence will undoubtedly continue to shape minds and inspire futures for many years to come.



