Clarksville Gas and Water Department release update on Alfred Drive area wide water outage for water valve replacement

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is replacing a water valve that has caused a water outage and low water pressure in the area.

The following streets and roads will be closed due to the water outage for water valve replacement work.

  • Allendale Drive (Kingswood Drive to Harvill Drive)
  • Allendale Drive (Post Road to 2164 Allendale Drive)
  • Michael Drive (Alfred Drive to Lodge Drive)

Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment and follow detour signs.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 4:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

