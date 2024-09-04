Fort Campbell Strengthens Ties with Local Counties Through Three New Intergovernmental Agreements

Fort Campbell, KY – Three Intergovernmental Support Agreements (IGSA) were signed on August 26th, 2024, between Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Colonel Christopher J. Midberry and several senior officials in the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Christian County and Todd County.

The first agreement, which was a renewal of an existing plan from an expiring 5-year term to a new 10-year extension and signed by James Knight Jr., Mayor of the City of Hopkinsville, KY, provides for a partnership in bulk salt purchasing, used for severe winter weather operations.

This partnership has historically allowed both parties to purchase bulk salt in greater quantities at a lower cost. The current IGSA had enabled Fort Campbell to save approximately $330,000 over the last 5-year period. By renewing and extending to a 10-year agreement, a 10% cost savings for all parties involved is anticipated.

Fort Campbell currently maintains a total of three IGSAs with the City of Hopkinsville, the most with any Fort Campbell partner, that continue to strengthen the relationship between both communities.

The second agreement, signed by Eston Glover, Chairman of the Pennyrile Regional Energy Agency (PREA), formalizes an agreement for Natural Gas Transportation between PREA and Fort Campbell.

“Our Installation Energy and Water Plan includes a focus on assuring access to utility commodities and managing the impact of that supply to our installation mission readiness,” explained Midberry. “This new agreement will foster a redundancy capability to natural gas for Fort Campbell.”

“Assuring access to the natural gas commodity [also] allows the installation to both effectively serve as a power projection platform and to meet our needs heating our facilities, barracks and homes, and providing hot water service, food service, and industrial operations,” the Fort Campbell Garrison Commander added.

This agreement is also projected to provide a better ability to project natural gas needs and transportation costs for the residents and officials of Todd County.

The third and final IGSA, signed by Adam Smith, Jailer at the Christian County Jail, provides structure and details for the confinement of male and female Fort Campbell Soldiers in the Christian County Jail.

This new agreement serves the best interests of Fort Campbell by enhancing operational readiness and efficiency and reducing their reliance on the current service provider, located 115 miles away, in Leitchfield, Kentucky.

In addition to significantly reducing the travel time and logistical constraints, the new agreement is scheduled and create an annual estimated cost savings of almost $45,000 for Fort Campbell.

Citizens of Christian County are also projected to benefit from an increased administrative revenue stream with the establishment of this IGSA.