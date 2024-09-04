Mark Green: Update From Washington for September 4th, 2024

Written by Mark Green

U.S. Representative

Washington, D.C. – I am honored to join my colleagues on Speaker Johnson’s bipartisan task force on the attempted Donald J. Trump assassination in Butler, PA.

Establishing this task force is a critical step in addressing the countless security failures of the Secret Service on July 13th, and I am committeed to getting answers for the American people.

You can learn more about our task force in The Washington Times and the Tennessee Star.

A Legislative Update

Veterans who served at the K2 base in Uzbekistan during the War on Terror are dying at an increasing rate, and those battling toxic exposure-related illnesses are in desperate need of medical care. These veterans have waited too long for help. That’s why I introduced the K2 Veterans Total Coverage Act of 2024. This new legislation establishes additional presumptions of service connection between deployment to K2 and illness. You can read more here.

Since my first term in office, I’ve been fighting to expand benefits for K2 veterans and their families. After years of work, the VA finally listened. You can read more in ClarksvilleOnline and Military.com.

The Homeland Security Committee

After Chairman Garbarino and I requested testimony last month from CrowdStrike, we sent an official invite to CEO George Kurtz, requesting his attendance at a Sep. 24 hearing on the July global IT outage. We look forward to his testimony. You can read our letter here.

Chairman Pfluger and I want to know what the Biden administration is doing about Havana syndrome. We are deeply alarmed that these incidents continue to take place here and abroad, and that there has been little to no explanation from the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration. You can read more here and in the Government Executive.

The millions of illegal aliens “already allowed into our country have done damage that will take decades to remedy.” You can read my latest op-ed in RealClearPolitics.

President Biden & Vice President Harris have doubled down on the unlawful CBP One mass-parole program to further their open-borders agenda. Make no mistake, the cartels will find a way to profit from it. You can read my full statement here and read more in the Daily Wire.

Nationwide border encounters surpassed 10 million under the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration. The unprecedented border crisis the president and his ‘border czar’ have created continues to rage on. You can read my full statement here.

Chairman Pfluger and I are pressing FBI Director Wray on the arrest of Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national with ties to Iran, who plotted to assassinate a U.S. government official on U.S. soil. You can read our letter here.

I am extremely alarmed as we learn more about the hacks of campaign accounts and the targeting of current officials, particularly as our nation’s largest information technology companies have highlighted Iran’s increased campaign targeting efforts. You can read my full statement here.

Recently, I joined Chairmen Clay Higgins, Dan Bishop, and August Pfluger to demand answers from Secretary Mayorkas & Director Wray on the Palestinian nationals with terrorist ties who entered the U.S. illegally through the Southwest Border. You can read our letter here, Fox News, and the New York Post.

I also joined Chairmen Clay Higgins and Dan Bishop to demand answers from HHS on its failure to sufficiently vet ‘sponsors’ to whom they are releasing hundreds of thousands of vulnerable unaccompanied minors. You can read more in the Washington Examiner and the New York Post.

DHS temporarily halted the unlawful Biden-Harris mass-parole scheme. This admission by the Biden-Harris administration vindicates every warning we have ever issued about the unlawful CHNV mass-parole program. You can read my full statement here and read more in Fox News.

Border Czar Kamala Harris is “unburdened” from her responsibility to actually secure our borders. You can read my op-ed in the New York Post.



Make no mistake—every single crime committed by an illegal alien is preventable. Yet, President Biden, border czar Vice President Harris, and DHS Secretary Mayorkas continue to incentivize lawlessness at the expense of Americans’ safety. You can read more in Newsweek, The Blaze, and the New York Post.

Around the District

I was honored to present a Congressional Record to Mr. Earl Westbrooks, a WWII and Korean War veteran. Even after his military service, Earl has been a servant leader in his community. His life and his legacy are an inspiration.

In the News

Many questions surrounding the July 13th assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump remain unanswered. I joined Fox and Friends to discuss what questions the bipartisan House task force should focus on during its investigation. You can watch my interview here:

Announcements

TN-07 students and teachers: You can find helpful information on registering for this year’s Congressional App Challenge here.

Are you interested in attending a service academy? All applications are due by Friday, November 1st. More information here.

If you need help with a federal agency or passport issue, call my Nashville office at 629.999.4950. More details here.

If you need assistance with any federal agencies, please call my office at 629.223.6050. As always, it is an honor to represent Tennessee’s 7th District.

In Liberty,

Mark Green,

Member of Congress