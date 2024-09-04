Nashville Sounds pounce on Gwinnett Stripers, 12-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (71-61, 33-24) exploded in the middle innings and cruised to an easy victory over the Gwinnett Stripers (66-68, 31-28), 12-3, on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds fell behind 3-1 early with their lone run on an Owen Miller solo shot but scored 11 runs in the fourth through seventh innings to take a commanding lead. The rally started with five runs in the fourth courtesy of a Chris Roller three-run blast, Isaac Collins RBI double, and a Vinny Capra RBI single.

Capra was not done as he added an RBI single in the sixth and drove in two more on a double in the seventh. He finished the day 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI. Tyler Black joined the hit parade and closed out the scoring for the night with a two-RBI single which extended the lead to 12-3.

Carlos Rodriguez (9-8) got tagged for a few runs early in his outing but battled back to work through five innings and qualified for the win. He struck out three batters in the fourth inning and finished with seven total in his start.

The offense was the story yet again with 15 hits which included multi-hit efforts from five different players. Collins had three runs scored from the leadoff spot for the second straight night and was a home run shy of the cycle. Capra, Black and Roller carried the bulk of the production with nine combined hits and nine RBI.

Like last night, the bullpen held strong despite the large lead. Kevin Herget tossed two scoreless innings, Craig Yoho worked the eighth inning without damage, and Shane Smith made his debut with the Sounds in the ninth with a clean frame.

The Sounds continue their series against the Stripers tomorrow night. Right-hander Mitch White (5-4, 4.99) gets the start for Nashville and will face off against right-hander Drue Hackenberg (0-0, 1.50) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is at 6:35pm central in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Chris Roller (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) hit a home run in back-to-back games for the first time since July 29/30, 2023 versus Omaha while with Columbus. In the first two games in September, Roller is 4-for-9 with three home runs and six RBI. Last year in September, he hit .364 (20-for-55) with 20 RBI and a 1.111 OPS.

With the win tonight, Nashville has won nine consecutive home games against Gwinnett dating back to their series in May of 2023. During the streak, the Sounds outscored the Stripers 68-28.

Vinny Capra (4-for-5, R, 2 2B, 4 RBI) has accounted for three of the five four-hit games for the Sounds this season. It was also the second time he has had four RBI in a game in 2024 (August 25 versus Jacksonville).

Isaac Collins (3-for-4, 3 R, 2B, 3B, RBI, BB) scored three runs for the second night in a row and the fourth time this season. He leads the team in runs scored (75), total bases (195) and walks (71).

