APSU Volleyball heads to Murfreesboro for Middle Tennessee’s Blue Raider Bash

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball heads down I-24 to play in the Blue Raider Bash, September 6th-7th, at the Alumni Memorial Gymnasium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (1-2) opens up the tournament with a Friday 1:00pm match against Southeastern Missouri. They then face Arkansas State and host Middle Tennessee at 11:00am and 6:00pm, respectively, on Saturday.

Austin Peay State University is coming off of a 1-2 opening weekend, winning a 3-0 decision against Mississippi Valley State, and dropping 3-0 decisions to Tennessee Tech and Memphis. Sarah Carnathan paced the APSU Govs offensively, with 21 kills over three matches and nine of which came against Memphis, August 31st.

Maggie Duyos had 42 assists over the weekend, 16 of which came against Mississippi Valley State, August 30th. Tayler Baron had a successful opening weekend, leading the Govs with 40 digs. Payton Deidesheimer led the Governors defense, with 10 blocks over three matches.

Through The Rotation

Defensive specialist Kalliann Cook enters her sophomore season after a successful freshman campaign. Cook’s 17 service aces and 266 digs ranked second on the team while her 61 assists ranked third.

Outside hitter, Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida, November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 kills at Stetson, October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas, November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky, October 27th.

Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the APSU Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State, September 1st.

Dani Kopacz is second on the team with 18 kills and fourth with 4.0 blocks.

Tayler Baron is first for the Govs with 40 digs and third with six assists.

Luci Lippelgoos is second on the team with 9.0 blocks and third with three service aces.

Aubrey Stitcher’s 11 kills and 4.0 blocks rank fifth on the Governors roster.

Kayleigh Ryan’s 21 digs and 34 assists rank second on the team.

The APSU Govs have to replace graduate Kelsey Mead, who led the Govs last season with 776 assists, 28 service aces, and 276 digs. They will also replace Mikayla Powell, who led with 359 kills, and Karli Graham, who led with 80 blocks.

Supporting Items

Sarah Carnathan and Payton Deidesheimer were named to the Carrie Yerty All-Tournament team for the performances in Memphis last weekend.

Head coach Taylor Mott earned her 200th victory with the Governors in the 3-0 win against Mississippi Valley, August 30th.

Mott earned her 500th career win against St. Louis, September 15th, in a four set decision.

The APSU Govs are 116-68 against OVC opponents, 6-5 against Sun Belt Conference opponents, and 11-12 against Conference USA opponents.

Inside The Series

Southeast Missouri

Series: APSU Govs lead, 24-20

Last Meeting: The Governors lost a 4-1 decision to the Redhawks, September 16th, 2023. Sarah Carnathan led the team with 13 kills and had a .323 hitting percentage.

Arkansas State

Series: Red Wolves lead, 1-0

Last Meeting: 3-0 Governor loss, September 4th, 2004

Middle Tennessee

Series: Blue Raiders lead, 6-5

Last Meeting: The Governors defeated the Blue Raiders, 3-0, August 31st, 2018.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

After their stay in Murfreesboro, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team heads to St. Charles, Missouri for the Lindenwood Invitational, September 14th, where they will face Southern Illinois and Lindenwood.