Sports

Austin Peay State University Kicks Off 2024 Football Season with Exciting Fan Experience at Home Opener

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University’s Football Home Opener Brings Tailgates, Food Trucks, and Family Fun to Fortera Stadium. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU FootballClarksville, TN – It’s football time in Stacheville!

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team takes the field at Fortera Stadium for the first time in 2024 and APSU athletics has unveiled its fan experience ahead of the Saturday 6:00pm game against Southern Illinois. 

Clarksville’s Hometown Team 

Our Town. Our Time. Saturday’s game against the Salukis is for Clarksville’s Hometown Team. Fans are encouraged to wear red to show support for the hometown team. 

Gameday Sponsor- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the official gameday sponsor for Saturday’s home opener. They will be giving away free bucket hats to the first 750 fans at the gates prior to the game.

Tailgate Alley

An Austin Peay State University football tradition in its 13th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Governor fans can take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 2:00pm At 4:00pm, APSU campus police will close the lot to further parking for the evening. 

Stache Street

Stache Street is back for the 2024 season! Located beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street offers food trucks such as The Taste of Florida, Kadi’s Tacos, and Windy City Vibez, and different activities including a Junior Govs Zone. 

Gov Walk

The Governors will arrive on Drane Street at 3:30pm for head coach Jeff Faris to lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium for the first time. All Governors fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the APSU Govs on their way into the stadium!

Tickets and other Information

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available through Ticketmaster. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing throught Ticketmaster. Fortera Stadium is introducing a clear bag policy this season. Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 inches and non-clear bags must be no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches.

