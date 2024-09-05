Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 5th – 9th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As the weekend approaches, expect a gradual cool down after a warm start on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will kick off with sunny skies and highs near 91°F, but by the end of the weekend, cooler and crisper air will settle in, providing a refreshing break from the summer heat.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 91°F, and calm winds will shift to the south at around 5 mph. It’s shaping up to be a warm, pleasant day with clear skies.

Expect mostly clear conditions and a low of around 65°F on Thursday night. Winds will remain calm, setting up for a comfortable evening.

Mostly sunny skies return Friday, but there’s a slight chance of showers between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, followed by a slight chance of thunderstorms after 4:00pm. Highs will reach near 90°F with calm winds turning northwest at around 5 mph. There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms before 7:00pm Friday night. Temperatures will drop to a low of around 58°F, and north winds will pick up at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances decrease to 10%.

Saturday will bring sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with a high near 78°F. North winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, offering a refreshing change.

Saturday night will be clear and noticeably cooler, with a low dipping to around 48°F. North winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph, making it a crisp, cool evening.

The sun continues to shine on Sunday, with a high near 78°F and light north winds around 5 mph. It will be a pleasant and mild day.

Expect clear skies and even cooler temperatures Sunday night, with a low of around 46°F. Winds will calm down, bringing a chilly, quiet night.

As we head into Monday, sunny skies persist, with temperatures warming back up slightly to around 83°F. This pleasant start to the week will keep the cooler weekend trend going.