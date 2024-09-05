71.9 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 6, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 5th - 9th, 2024
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 5th – 9th, 2024

News Staff
By News Staff
Partly Sunny - Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – As the weekend approaches, expect a gradual cool down after a warm start on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will kick off with sunny skies and highs near 91°F, but by the end of the weekend, cooler and crisper air will settle in, providing a refreshing break from the summer heat.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 91°F, and calm winds will shift to the south at around 5 mph. It’s shaping up to be a warm, pleasant day with clear skies.

Expect mostly clear conditions and a low of around 65°F on Thursday night. Winds will remain calm, setting up for a comfortable evening.

Mostly sunny skies return Friday, but there’s a slight chance of showers between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, followed by a slight chance of thunderstorms after 4:00pm. Highs will reach near 90°F with calm winds turning northwest at around 5 mph. There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms before 7:00pm Friday night. Temperatures will drop to a low of around 58°F, and north winds will pick up at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances decrease to 10%.

Saturday will bring sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with a high near 78°F. North winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, offering a refreshing change.

Saturday night will be clear and noticeably cooler, with a low dipping to around 48°F. North winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph, making it a crisp, cool evening.

The sun continues to shine on Sunday, with a high near 78°F and light north winds around 5 mph. It will be a pleasant and mild day.

Expect clear skies and even cooler temperatures Sunday night, with a low of around 46°F. Winds will calm down, bringing a chilly, quiet night.

As we head into Monday, sunny skies persist, with temperatures warming back up slightly to around 83°F. This pleasant start to the week will keep the cooler weekend trend going.

Previous article
Laugh Out Loud: Scriptless in Seattle Brings Improv Comedy to Roxy Regional Theatre This Weekend
Next article
Austin Peay State University Kicks Off 2024 Football Season with Exciting Fan Experience at Home Opener
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online