Clarksville Police reports Serious Crash Closes Riverwood Place and 41 A By-pass

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a serious crash with injuries at 41 A By-pass at Riverwood Place. Crash Investigators are responding to conduct the investigation.

Unfortunately, this will affect residents who live on Riverwood Place. Residents will most likely not be able to use Riverwood Place for the next two to three hours.

Residents are asked to avoid using Riverwood Place for two to three hours. Investigators are working as fast as possible to process the scene and clear the roadway for vehicle traffic.

There are no details available for release about the crash at this time.