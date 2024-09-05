71.9 F
Downtown Delight: Sunday on Strawberry Market Brings Community Together

By Tony Centonze
Sunday on Strawberry. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Ashley Sather of Pups & Plants started Sunday on Strawberry in 2023, a quaint street market with a diverse array of vendors. The popular outdoor market is back on Strawberry Alley this year, the first Sunday of each month from 10:00am – 2:00pm.

“Usually, we have between 25 and 35 vendors,” Sather said. “We like to have a mix of vendors to make it fun. We like to have vintage goods, farmers, bakers, and local artisans. We’re a cross between a farmers market and an artisan market.

The market runs until the first Sunday of November. Sather says she is already planning a Fall themed event with lots of ‘mums’. There is music each month, Ray Landrum was featured in July, fresh off her Independence Day performance at Liberty Park. “The whole point was to start something that would bring people downtown,” Sather said, “So they could see all the cool downtown shops.”

Photo Gallery

