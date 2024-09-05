71.9 F
Laugh Out Loud: Scriptless in Seattle Brings Improv Comedy to Roxy Regional Theatre This Weekend

If you love Whose Line Is It Anyway?, you do not want to miss Scriptless in Seattle live on stage at the Roxy Regional Theatre!

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Get ready for “Irish Drinking Songs,” “Hoedowns,” “Improbable Missions” and more at the Roxy Regional Theatre! 

Unwind after a long week with an evening of laughter when Scriptless in Seattle brings their Whose Line Is It Anyway?-style improvised comedy back to the Roxy Regional Theatre this weekend for four one-of-a-kind shows:

  • Thursday, September 5th at 7:00pm
  • Friday, September 6th at 7:00pm
  • Saturday, September 7th at 7:00pm
  • Sunday, September 8th at 2:00pm

Nationally-touring improvised musical sensation Scriptless in Seattle offers a unique blend of hilarious sketches, improvised musicals, game shows, film noir, and so much more.  No two shows are ever the same, ensuring an evening filled with surprises, laughter, and memorable moments. 

Come enjoy a show that has not yet been written, and even get the chance to steer its direction!

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

