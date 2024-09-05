Sango Night Market Thrives with Community Support and Family Fun

Clarksville, TN – Arriving at the Sango Night Market, even at 4:00pm, you’re struck by how busy it already is. Market Manager Cassie Berger said, “We chose Mondays because some people just can’t get out on the weekends. This gives people something to look forward to.

Jay Rin was playing music at the pavilion. Berger continued, “This is our first year and our 6th week. Sango Night Market runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. This is one of our best crowds yet. So, we feel really blessed.

“I think our success comes from the community out here, word of mouth, and having a space for families to come where the kids can play at the park. We also have a lot of great food. It’s not just about come and go. We want people to hang out, bring their friends and family, and make it so there is something for everybody.”

Berger says the main focus is on farmers, but they have quite a few bakers and artisans as well. “We have 45 vendors today, and room for more. If the want and need is there, we’ll do more. And, we thank the church for letting us use their parking. We took a risk, but it’s working out great. We are definitely looking forward to coming back next year.”

