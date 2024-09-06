70.3 F
Clarksville Police Department Issues Warning About Fake Law Enforcement Warrant Scam

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to alert the public about a scam. Scammers are calling people, pretending to be law enforcement, and claiming a warrant is issued in their name. They then demand that funds be sent electronically to dismiss the warrant.

Law enforcement will never request electronic transfers of money. If you have a warrant, it will be served in person, or you will be instructed to report it to the appropriate jail. Do not send money to these scammers.

If you’re concerned about a possible warrant, contact the agency directly to see if a warrant exist.

