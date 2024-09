Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that Britney Cabello-Dunez has returned home and is safe. Iris Portela is still a runaway.

Irish, is 16 years old, with unknown weight and height, has Black hair and Brown eyes, and her clothing is unknown.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Detective Matthew Hensley, 931.648.0656 ext. 5356.