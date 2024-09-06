Montgomery County Sees $385M in Visitor Spending in 2023, Tourism Continues to Grow

Clarksville, TN – According to newly released data from Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, visitors to Montgomery County spent $385,628,800 in 2023, a 3.84% increase from 2022.

“We look forward to seeing this report each year that quantifies the work we do,” said Visit Clarksville board chairman Charlie Koon. Our staff works every day to market and promote Clarksville to a variety of targeted audiences, including leisure travelers, sports event coordinators, and meeting planners.”

“The consistent growth in tourism spending and our local tax base doesn’t just happen. We work intentionally and strategically, day in and day out, to drive those numbers up for the benefit of all our residents,” Koon stated.

By The Numbers

Direct visitor spending in Montgomery County generated $24,743,400 in state tax revenue and $14,747,800 in local tax revenue.

If it were not for state and local taxes generated by tourism, each household in Montgomery County would pay $491 more in state and local taxes.

Direct visitor spending also supported 3,708 jobs in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County ranked ninth among the 95 counties in Tennessee.

*Research conducted by Tourism Economics, commissioned by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. The data above highlights the impact of visitors within the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Montgomery County.

Tennessee tourism generated a record $30.6 billion in direct visitor spending and saw 144 million visitors to the state in 2023. In addition, visitor spending generated $3.2 billion in direct state and local tax revenues in 2023. The statewide press release provides full details. Tourism boosts local economies, supports businesses and jobs, funds public services, and creates a better quality of life for all Tennesseans.

An IMPLAN input-output model estimated the portion of calendar year 2023 spending attributable to visitors. For this study, visitors include those who stayed overnight or traveled more than 50 miles to the destination. The report focuses specifically on spending in retail, recreation, accommodations, food & dining, and transportation services. When visitors spend money in these categories, it generates state and local taxes that help fund schools, roads, and other needed public services.

The 2023 Economic Impact on Travel Report analyzes statewide spending and visitation from domestic and international travelers to Tennessee. The report includes the methodology used to determine visitor spending, tax generation, job creation, and more. The TN Travel Impact Interactive County Dashboard provides instant access to key metrics, statewide and by county, about the economic impact of travel to Tennessee.

