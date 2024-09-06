Rain Can’t Stop Gwinnett Stripers’ 7-1 Victory Over Nashville Sounds; McKendry Tagged in Loss

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (71-63, 33-26) battled through the rain but were silenced by the Gwinnett Stripers’ (68-68, 33-28) pitching staff, 7-1, on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Evan McKendry’s (3-6) 10th start of the season started off smooth, retiring the first five hitters, and the Sounds entered the third inning with the game still scoreless. But an Alejo Lopez single and a subsequent Nacho Alvarez Jr. two-run home run put the Stripers ahead. McKendry worked and was tagged for one more run before he was replaced with one out recorded in the fifth.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, Wes Clarke reached on an error, Owen Miller walked, and Francisco Mejía walked to load the bases with zero outs. Carlos Rodriguez got the squad in the run column with an RBI groundout to leave runners on first and third. Unfortunately, they were unable to capitalize further with Bryce Elder punching out Chris Roller and Freddy Zamora to halt the rally.

The offense did not have much to show for with just three hits in the game. They did walk five times and had a few scoring chances but were 0-for-7 batting with runners in scoring position. Despite the cold night from the bats, Isaac Collins had two more hits which extended his hitting streak to nine games. So far in four games this series against Gwinnett, Collins has seven hits, and six runs scored.

After the conclusion of the top of the seventh, rain halted action for 37 minutes, but it did not change the momentum, with the Sounds going down in order in the bottom half after play resumed. Craig Yoho was tasked with the eighth inning and breezed through the inning with a strikeout on 14 pitches. He has a 1.01 ERA this season and hasn’t allowed a run in 23 of his last 24 outings.

The contest ended with a little bit of fun in the ninth with position player turned pitcher, Patrick Dorrian on the mound. He induced soft contact and concluded his appearance with just one earned run allowed.

Game five of six against the Stripers is set for tomorrow night. Right-hander Taylor Clarke (2-4, 4.72) gets the nod for Nashville and will face off against right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (2-5, 4.90) for Gwinnett at 6:35pm central in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Isaac Collins (2-for-4) is now 15-for-35 during his nine-game hitting streak. It is now his longest streak of the season after having three separate eight-game hitting streaks. Since it began on August 24th, he has raised his batting average from .259 to .273.

Patrick Dorrian made his second career pitching appearance. His first came on July 4th, 2024 against Columbus where he went two innings with three earned runs allowed in a 19-2 loss.

Evan McKendry (4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) made his 22nd appearance (10th start) for the Sounds this season. Bouncing between the rotation and bullpen, McKendry has found success as a reliever, posting a 2.93 ERA (40.0 IP/13 ER) compared to an 8.05 ERA (38.0 IP/34 ER) when starting.

