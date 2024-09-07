APSU Volleyball falls to Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee at Blue Raider Bash

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped its final two matches of the Blue Raider Bash on Saturday at the Alumni Memorial Gymnasium in Murfreesboro.

Austin Peay (1-5) fell to Arkansas State (4-1), 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 26-24, 25-13). The Red Wolves got up by nine at 9-18, but the Governors cut their deficit to as few as five at 20-15 by a Lucci Lippelgoos kill. Arkansas State responded with a 5-1 run, taking the first set, 25-16.

The two teams went back-and-forth to begin the second set, seeing nine tied scores. A kill by Payton Deidesheimer gave the APSU Govs their first lead of the match at 13-12. The last tie of the set at 15, but a 10-5 Red Wolf run allowed them to take the second set, 25-20.

The Governors opened up the third set with a 7-0 run to go up 14-8 on their opponent. A kill by Aubrey Stitcher, followed by a block and kill by Deidesheimer, allowed the APSU Govs to take a six-point lead at 19-13.

Arkansas State fought back, tying the set at 23. A kill by Anna Rita, a Tayler Baron service ace, and a Red Wolf attack error allowed the Govs to take the set 26-24. The Red Wolves went on a 7-0 run in the fourth set to take a 20-9 lead. The Governors attempted to come back but could not overcome the Red Wolves lead.

The Governors dropped a 3-0 match (25-23, 25-19, 25-15) to tournament host Middle Tennessee. The Govs took the lead early in the first set, going up by as many as five at 11-6 with kills by Rita and Sarah Carnathan, forcing an MTSU timeout. The Blue Raiders went on a 10-5 run to tie the set at 16, with two consecutive kills to give them the 18-16 lead.

MTSU used that momentum to end the set, 25-23. The Governors and the Blue Raiders traded points to begin the second set, but the Blue Raiders were able to go up 17-11. The Govs responded with a 5-0 run, including a kill by Dani Kopacz and consecutive Maggie Duyos service aces to cut their deficit to one at 17-16. MTSU ended the match on an 8-3 run to take the 25-19 set win.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team heads to St. Charles, Missouri, to play in the Lindenwood Invitational, where they will face Southern Illinois and host Lindenwood.