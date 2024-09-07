APSU Women’s Golf Tees Off 2024-25 Season at Kansas State’s Powercat Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team tees off head coach Jessica Combs sixth season at the helm when it competes at Kansas State’s Powercat Invitational, Sunday – Tuesday, at Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhatten, Kansas.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference rival Central Arkansas in the season-opening tournament. Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Dayton, Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Jacksonville State, Kansas State, North Dakota, North Texas, Northern Colorado, Southern Miss, UTRGV, and Wichita State round out the 16-team field.

After carding a 76.55 stroke average last season, Maggie Glass leads the Governors off the first tee to open the season. Glass carded 21 counting scores in 31 rounds played, with three rounds at even or under par last season.

Next up is Kaley Campbell, who posted a 76.19 stroke average with 24 counting scores in 31 rounds played last season. Campbell shot a career-low 68 in the second round of the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship last year and was tied for third on the team with three rounds at even or under par.

Erica Scutt is next on the tee after leading the APSU Govs with a 73.35 stroke average and earning Second Team All-ASUN honors last season. Scutt posted a team-best 29 counting scores in 31 rounds played and led the Governors with four rounds in the 60s and 13 rounds at even or under par. Scutt also posted a 621-159-12 (.796) record against the field last season.

An ASUN All-Freshman Team selection last season, Jillian Breedlove is next in line for Austin Peay. Breedlove played to a 75.97 scoring average and totaled 27 counting scores in 31 rounds played. Breedlove also tallied three rounds at even or under par during her freshman campaign.

Finally, Abby Hirtzel makes her first appearance in the lineup for Austin Peay State University after competing as an individual in three tournaments last season. Hirtzel carded a 78.33 stroke average in nine rounds played and carded one round at even or under par.

Tee times and pairing for the Powercat Invitational will be announced later today. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.