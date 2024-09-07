Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Begins Easton Key Era at Golfweek Fall Challenge in South Carolina

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team tees off the 2024-25 season and the Easton Key Era when it competes at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, Sunday – Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,971-yard True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

In addition to the Governors, the 15-team, 85-player field consists of Arkansas State, Charleston Southern, Loyola Chicago, Mercer, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T, Presbyterian, Richmond, Seton Hall, Stephen F. Austin, Stetson, USC Upstate, UT Arlington, and Wright State.

The last time the APSU Govs opened the season at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, they posted an 11th-place finish to start the 2022 season. Reece Britt shot a three-under 213 and led the Governors with a 19th-place finish in their last trip to this event.

A Clarksville native and Ole Miss transfer, Patton Samuels will lead the Governors off the first tee in South Carolina. Samuels competed in 19 tournaments and made the Rebels’ lineup 14 times in two seasons. Samuels carded a 72.17 stroke average as a freshman in 2022-23 and posted a 72.72 average during his sophomore season in Oxford, Mississippi.

After carding a 72.62 average last season, Britt is next in line for the Governors. Britt led Austin Peay State University with seven rounds in the 60s last season and ranked second on the team with 26 counting rounds in 29 rounds played. Britt also posted 12 rounds at even or under par, which was good for third on the team.

Seth Smith is next on the tee box after posting a 72.89 stroke average during his freshman season at APSU. Smith ranked third on the team with five rounds in the 60s and was tied for the team lead with 13 rounds at even or under par a season ago.

Next up, Caleb Brummitt makes his first-ever appearance in the lineup for Austin Peay State University. Brummitt played in two events last season, posting a 73.50 stroke average and one round at even or under par while playing as an individual.

Rounding out the lineup, freshman Grady Cox makes his collegiate debut for the Govs. A native of Belen, New Mexico, Cox prepped at Infinity High School, where he was a two-time New Mexico Class 4A State Champion. Cox won 28 tournaments during high school and was a three-time New Mexico Class 4A All-State selection and District 5 Player of the Year honors in three straight seasons.

Finally, Michael Long will compete as an individual in the season-opening tournament. Long carded a 76.27 stroke average in 11 rounds played as a true freshman last season.

The Golfweek Fall Challenge tees off at 6:30am (CT) with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with UT Arlington and USC Upstate for the first round and begins teeing off at 6:48am (CT) on hole No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

