Saturday, September 7, 2024
Congressman Mark Green Hosts 6th Annual Red, White & Blues Event

Reflects on D-Day Anniversary

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Fresh from his trip to Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Congressman Mark Green was in town to host his 6th Annual Red, White & Blues at the Ruby Cora Event Center, an evening filled with blues music and delicious BBQ.

Speaking on Normandy, Congressman Green said, “Throughout history, when you win a war you keep the land, not this nation. All we ever asked for was a place to bury our dead. Sitting there in Normandy are 9,800 crosses and stars of David. I tried to find as many Tennessee boys as I could as I walked around, … this is the Volunteer State, and since the very beginning, it has been standing in the gap for freedom.

“The 4th of July is coming up, and for me, it is about that one word: freedom. I will tell you that in D.C. right now, power continues to be concentrated in the hands of fewer and fewer people, and if we want to preserve freedom, we have to fight back. Stand up, put the right people in office, and take our country back.”

