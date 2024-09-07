Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Gala 42: An Evening of Food, Music, and Revelry in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is thrilled to begin its 42nd season of presenting professional live theatre on the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in historic downtown Clarksville, and we invite you to celebrate with us!

Presented by the DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview, our premier annual fundraiser Gala 42 will be held Saturday, October 5th at 6:00pm in the Cypress Ballroom of the hotel’s newly renovated downtown location at 50 College Street.

Join us at 6:00pm for cocktails, while you place your bids in our silent auction of diverse and original artwork and specialty gift baskets.

Dinner will be served at 6:30pm, featuring a savory menu of Chicken Marsala with roasted mushroom demi, Whipped Yukon Mash Potatoes, Roasted Garlic Asparagus, House Salad with balsamic vinaigrette, Assorted Bread and, for dessert, New York-Style Cheesecake with whipped cream and strawberry sauce. Vegetarian meals featuring Orzo-Stuffed Portabella are available upon request. Complimentary wine will be available at each table, and our cash bar will remain open throughout the evening.

After dinner, join us for our live auction featuring auctioneer Sammy Stuard, and then kick up your heels and dance the night away to the music of Syd & The Guild!

Tickets to Gala 42 are $150.00 (Choice Level). Premier Level Tables seating ten, which include a complimentary bottle of champagne, are available for $2,000.

Reservations may be made online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699 or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday).

Please RSVP by Friday, September 20th.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.