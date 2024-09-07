Santa’s Place Hosts Inaugural ‘Trees for Troops’ Drive, Aims to Spread Christmas Cheer to Military Families

Clarksville, TN – There was a bit of Christmas in June When Santa’s Place Tree Farm hosted its inaugural Trees for Troops treed drive. “This is our first time doing this, Denise Picklesgill said. “We are becoming an official Trees for Troops location, so trees can be picked up here in December and shipped out to military bases across the country.

“To qualify, we need at least 100 trees to be donated. We’re sitting at about 70 right now. We’ll be doing this right up to the Christmas season. Today, we have lots of vendors, and Joe Padula is playing music for us. It’s a little warm, but it has been a lot of fun so far.”

Clarksville City Council’s Deanna McLaughlin said, “This is similar to Wreaths across America. Trees for Troops provides Christmas trees to military service members and their families at no charge. Santa’s Place will be the first farm in Tennessee to provide trees to the organization that distributes the trees.”

“FedEx is a partner. At Fort Campbell, MWR will distribute the trees that are donated there. Today, we aim to get as many trees pledged as possible. To donate, visit Santa’s Place Tree Farm’s Facebook page or my page (Deanna McLaughlin) on Facebook.

