12 Tennessee Football rolls past #23 NC State Behind Dylan Sampson’s Monster Night

Charlotte, NC – Junior running back Dylan Sampson delivered another sensational performance, and the 12th-ranked Tennessee football team’s stellar defense shut down the 23rd-ranked NC State Wolfpack, 51-10, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.



Sampson amassed 132 yards on 20 carries, scoring twice on the ground. It marked his second consecutive game with over 100 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns. Additionally, he added three catches for 37 yards, finishing with a game-high 169 all-purpose yards. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native has now rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games, dating to the 2024 Citrus Bowl win against Iowa.

Tennessee (2-0) notched its ninth win over a ranked opponent under head coach Josh Heupel and improved to 4-1 against ACC opponents during his tenure. Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava was impressive, completing 16-of-23 pass attempts for 211 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards and adding another score on the ground.