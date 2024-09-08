12 Tennessee Football rolls past #23 NC State Behind Dylan Sampson’s Monster Night

Charlotte, NC – Junior running back Dylan Sampson delivered another sensational performance, and the 12th-ranked Tennessee football team’s stellar defense shut down the 23rd-ranked NC State Wolfpack, 51-10, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.
Sampson amassed 132 yards on 20 carries, scoring twice on the ground. It marked his second consecutive game with over 100 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns. Additionally, he added three catches for 37 yards, finishing with a game-high 169 all-purpose yards. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native has now rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games, dating to the 2024 Citrus Bowl win against Iowa.
Tennessee (2-0) notched its ninth win over a ranked opponent under head coach Josh Heupel and improved to 4-1 against ACC opponents during his tenure. Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava was impressive, completing 16-of-23 pass attempts for 211 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards and adding another score on the ground.
Tight end Miles Kitselman pulled down three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown—his first at the FBS level. Fellow tight end Holden Staes also contributed with his first touchdown reception as a Vol, an 18-yard catch from Iamaleava in the fourth quarter.
The Vols started strong, with Sampson finishing a nine-play, 62-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. NC State briefly closed the gap with a 24-yard field goal by Kanoah Vinesett, but Tennessee responded with a 32-yard field goal from freshman kicker Max Gilbert, followed by defensive back Will Brooks’ 85-yard interception return for a touchdown—the first of his career.
As the first half wound down, Gilbert added a 45-yard field goal to give Tennessee a 20-7 lead at halftime. The second half began with Iamaleava connecting with Kitselman for a 15-yard touchdown pass, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Gilbert added another field goal after a Wolfpack fumble, and Iamaleava scored on a 31-yard run to extend the Vols’ lead to 37-3.
NC State (1-1) managed a lone touchdown in the third quarter with an 87-yard interception return, but Sampson and Staes added fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal Tennessee’s 51-10 victory.
Tennessee’s defense was dominant, limiting NC State to just 143 total yards— the fewest allowed under Heupel—and forcing three turnovers. Linebacker Keenan Pili and defensive linemen Bryson Eason and Omari Thomas each recorded four tackles, while the defense accumulated 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.