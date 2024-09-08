Austin Peay State University Football battles #10 Southern Illinois hard, goes down 31-17

Clarksville, TN – Graduate student Romon Copeland Jr. had a career-high nine receptions for 151 yards, however, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team dropped a 31-17 decision to No. 10 Southern Illinois, Saturday, in its home opener at Fortera Stadium.

Copeland Jr. paced an Austin Peay (0-2) offense that put up 374 yards, but the Governors were unable to stymie a Southern Illinois (1-1) pass rush that tallied seven second-half sacks and overall held APSU to 109 rushing yards.

The APSU Govs struck first in Saturday’s affair, with quarterback Austin Smith connecting with Jaden Barnes for a 43-yard score midway through the opening quarter.

The score by Smith – who made his starting debut for the red and white – marked his first as a Gov and helped highlight a 24-of-37, 265-yard, and two-touchdown performance by the redshirt junior signal caller.

The two sides traded scores through the first two frames, with Southern Illinois taking a 14-10 lead into the half after a last-second touchdown following an Austin Peay State University fumble in SIU territory.

Southern Illinois scored a touchdown on its first second-half drive to extend the lead less than four minutes into the period.

A Smith to Copeland Jr. connection from 19 yards out midway through the third quarter cut the Govs’ deficit to four, but Austin Peay State University was unable to answer as the Salukis tacked on a touchdown and a field goal in the final five minutes to secure a 31-17 decision.

La’Vell Wright paced the APSU Govs’ ground attack with 60 yards on nine carries, while Barnes followed Copeland Jr.’s 151 receiving yards with 63 yards on three receptions.

Defensively, Austin Peay State University was paced by Jaden Lyles’ 13 tackles, while Jakari Patterson, Davion Hood, and Marquez Casey led the team with 1.5 tackles for loss each.

Southern Illinois had a balanced offensive attack, which saw it post 172 yards through the air and 213 yards on the ground. Quarterback DJ Williams went 17-of-30 for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while Shaun Lester Jr. had 111 rushing yards on 18 carries.



Ben Bogle led SIU’s defense with a team-best 11 tackles, including seven solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Next Up For APSU Football

With the home opener in the books, the Austin Peay State University football team kicks off United Athletic Conference play with a rematch of last year’s conference championship game against Central Arkansas in a September 14th, 6:00pm contest at Estes Stadium in Conway, Arkansas. The Week 3 clash between the Governors and Bears will be streamed on ESPN+

Scoring Summary

APSU 7, SIU 0 – 4 plays, 58 yards, 1:30

A 43-yard punt by Southern Illinois put the Govs at their own 42. The drive began with back-to-back runs by O’Shaan Allison for five yards. Following the rushes, Austin Smith connected with Alec Pell for 10 yards. Smith then found a sprinting Jaden Barnes along the right sideline for a 43-yard touchdown.

APSU 7, SIU 7 – 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:49

The Salukis methodically marched down the field in a drive that featured eight rushes, including two for 18 yards to begin the drive. A sack by Tim Alderman was answered by a seven-yard completion to SIU’s Keontez Lewis. A 19-yard throw-and-catch put the Salukis on the Govs nine-yard-line, and Jaelin Benefield barreled in for the rushing score to tie the game at seven.

APSU 10, SIU 7 – 8 plays, 69 yards, 4:29

After trading punts, the APSU Govs retook the lead with a 33-yard field goal on a drive that was highlighted by a 46-yard catch by Romon Copeland Jr. Smith then connected with La’Vell Wright for 14 yards on 2nd- and-19 from the SIU 30, but a third-down attempt to Copeland Jr. fell incomplete, resulting in the field goal by Carson Smith.

APSU 10, SIU 14 – 8 plays, 71 yards, 1:14

Southern Illinois recovered an APSU fumble at its own 29 and used six plays to regain the lead. With seconds remaining in the opening half, DJ Williams connected with Keontez Lewis for 23 yards to put the ball within APSU’s five-yard line. Williams then found Nah’Shawn Hezekiah for the score from four yards out with a second remaining in the second quarter.

APSU 10, SIU 21 – 6 plays, 59 yards, 1:42

A Governors’ three-and-out set the Salukis up with a first and 10 from their own 41-yard-line. After advancing into plus territory, DJ Williams found tight end Ryan Schwendeman at the 31, he carried the ball the rest of the way to extend the Salukis’ advantage with the catch and score.

APSU 17, SIU 21 – 7 plays, 69 yards, 2:34

Austin Smith continued to connect with his favorite target on the night, as he connected with Romon Copeland Jr. for 21 yards on the second play of the drive. Later in the drive, Smith was flushed out of the pocket but again found Copeland Jr. at the SIU five, and he powered into the endzone for the score.

APSU 17 SIU 28 – 6 plays, 64 yards, 2:53

Southern Illinois stuck to its run game with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. A 46-yard scamper by Shaun Lester Jr. put SIU within the two-yard line, before a quarterback keeper by DJ Williams put SIU up 11 points with 4:34 to play.

APSU 17, SIU 31 – 4 plays, 4 yards, 1:02

An Austin Peay State University turnover on downs gave SIU field position at the 15, and they again extended their lead on a 28-yard field goal for the final score of the game.

