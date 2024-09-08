Clarksville Regional Airport Hosts Operation Homefront Event for Veterans’ Children

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Regional Airport’s Toni Chambers recently welcomed Operation Homefront back for its annual Back to School Brigade, an event that provides school supplies and backpacks to local children of Veterans and active military families.

Chambers said, “These Operation Homefront events are hosted at cities throughout the country, and we are a proud long-time supporter of the program.”

Registration was limited to 600 students, which led to a waiting list of about 40 others. Families arrived at a scheduled time and made their way around the airport lobby. There, they saw multiple vendors handing out everything from school supplies to books, snacks, and more.

Operation Homefront’s Mandy Bloomingdale said. “Many military families struggle, and this program helps take some of that financial burden away, especially in this tough economy. Backpacks filled with school supplies are just one way we can help. Our mission is to build strong military families.”

