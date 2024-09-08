55.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, September 9, 2024
HomeBusinessLG Hosts Tennessee Titans Legends at Clarksville Plant as Part of Renewed...
BusinessClarksville Living

LG Hosts Tennessee Titans Legends at Clarksville Plant as Part of Renewed Partnership Celebration

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Former Tennessee Titan Keith Bulluck
Former Tennessee Titan Keith Bulluck

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – LG and the Tennessee Titans recently celebrated the renewal of their partnership, which supports local businesses, provides family-friendly programs, and drives economic growth in the community. The event included a meet-and-greet for LG’s nearly 800 Clarksville employees with former Titans Jevon Kearse and Keith Bulluck.

After employees enjoyed lunch, catered by Mission BBQ, under the cover of two giant tents set up at the plant entrance, Clarksville plant President Son Chang-Woo kicked things off by saying, “I am proud of our team for making the best laundry appliances on the planet.”

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden were on site to congratulate LG on their contributions to the community. Kearse and Bulluck each made brief comments, then presented Chang-Woo with a Titans jersey and autographed football. They then took time to sign autographs and take pictures with Clarksville’s LG team members.

Photo Gallery

 

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Football battles #10 Southern Illinois hard, goes down 31-17
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department Announces Lane Closure, Low Water Pressure on Cumberland Drive Due to Fire Hydrant Repair
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online