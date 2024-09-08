Nashville Sounds Foundation Brings Back Suites-N-Treats for Kid-Friendly Halloween Fun at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Foundation is excited to announce the return of its kid-friendly, Halloween-themed Suites-N-Treats event at First Horizon Park on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, from 5:30pm-7:30pm.

For the third consecutive year and eighth overall, the Sounds and their Club Level suite owners will decorate the Club Level suites at First Horizon Park. Participants are invited to trick-or-treat, moving about the Club Level to collect candy and participate in each suite’s festivities.

Tickets are available for $5.00 each and can be purchased here. All proceeds will benefit the Nashville Sounds Foundation. All participants must purchase a ticket to enter First Horizon Park.

The Sounds welcome attendees to dress in costumes of their choosing, provided they comply with the costume policy for this event. All costumes are subject to inspection upon entry or at any time over the course of the event at the discretion of personnel. Toy and replica guns/weapons are prohibited. Costumes of any kind that cover the head and face are allowed but must be removeable during security screening and/or as requested by event staff.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.