Nashville Sounds Pitching Dominates in 1-0 Shutout Win Over Gwinnett Stripers, Strike Out 12

Nashville, TN – In a game that had their ace on the mound to start, the Nashville Sounds (73-63, 35-26) leaned on their stellar pitching staff, and their hurlers turned in one of the best performances of the season in a 1-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (68-70, 33-30) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park.

After being roughed up by Gwinnett on Tuesday, Chad Patrick (13-1) came back with a vengeance in the series finale. The right-hander gave up a single to Drake Baldwin with two outs in the first. It would be the only hit the Sounds allowed all afternoon. Patrick struck out eight and walked just one through six innings for his ninth quality start of the season. He retired the final 13 batters he faced for his 13th win of the season.

Hurston Waldrep also held Nashville scoreless through five before the Sounds broke through in the sixth. Back-to-back singles by Vinny Capra and Carlos Rodriguez put runners at the corners with one out. Tyler Black then hit a baseball into right field to bring home Capra. The lone RBI proved to be enough.

In the seventh, the dominant Sounds bullpen took over and stepped on the gas. Jacob Misiorowski struck out three in the seventh, including a high fastball that Andrew Velazquez was extremely late on for the second out. Bryan Hudson followed with a 1-2-3 eighth inning, then Kevin Herget (S, 4) nailed down the save, getting a 1-6-3 double play to finish the game. Overall, Sounds pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and walked just a pair with one hit in the win.

After taking the series against Gwinnett 4-2, the Sounds are back in action at First Horizon Park on Tuesday to begin their final home series of the season, taking on the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals). Right-hander Logan Henderson (1-2, 3.57) will start for Nashville. Memphis’ starter is to be determined.

Post-Game Notes

Chad Patrick (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K) had his lowest total in hits allowed while pitching at least six innings. He becomes the 10 th pitcher in Triple-A this season to have nine quality starts on the year. He also becomes the first Sounds pitcher with 13 wins in a season since Dillon Overton in 2016.

pitcher in Triple-A this season to have nine quality starts on the year. He also becomes the first Sounds pitcher with 13 wins in a season since Dillon Overton in 2016. Jacob Misiorowski, the Brewers No. 3 prospect (MLB Pipeline), struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning. The right-hander has struck out 17 through 14.2 innings with Nashville and boasts a 0.89 WHIP and .083 opponent batting average.

With today’s win and a loss by Columbus vs. Durham, the Sounds get a game closer to the first-place Clippers in the International League second half standings. Nashville is 4.5 games back with 12 games left in the season in fifth place – Indianapolis, Scranton/WB and Worcester are all tied for second with four games back.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com