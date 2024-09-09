APSU Establishes Dr. Susan E. Ford Biology Research Endowment to Support Faculty Research

Clarksville, TN – Jennifer Ford and Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumnus and professor Barry Jones (’95) recently made a generous donation to create the Dr. Susan E. Ford Biology Research Support Endowment. The endowment is named to honor the memory of Jennifer’s late aunt, Dr. Susan E. Ford.

“Susan would be honored that an endowment named for her will support faculty research,” said Jennifer Ford.

“Dr. Susan E. Ford’s legacy of academic excellence will continue in a new way at Austin Peay State University,” Austin Peay State University College of STEM Dean Karen Meisch said. “This endowment enables the College of STEM to advance research in the field of ichthyology and invest more directly in student success.”

“Jennifer and Barry are dedicated, generous supporters of Austin Peay State University,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “We are proud to accept this gift in honor of Dr. Susan E. Ford which will enrich opportunities for learning at Austin Peay for faculty and students for generations to come.”

Dr. Susan E. Ford was a pioneering, dedicated, generous, and renowned shellfish pathologist. She received a Bachelor of Arts in zoology from Rutgers University and a doctorate from Duke University. Her first job in the field was at the Rutgers Oyster Research Laboratory (now the Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory), where the director hired her with trepidation because he was not convinced that a woman could work on boats sampling oysters.

During her career, she became the first woman to receive the Thurlow C. Nelson Award for best student presentation at the 1970 National Shellfisheries Association annual meeting. In 2004, she was also the first woman to be awarded the David A. Wallace Award for her lifetime of work in aquaculture and conservation by the same organization.

She served as a research faculty member at Rutgers University from 1984 until 2002, when she retired as a research professor and earned the status of professor emerita. She served on numerous scientific boards and authored nearly 100 peer-reviewed publications, which have been cited more than 3,000 times, demonstrating the impact of her work.

Dr. Ford was a strong supporter of students and their development into critical thinkers. She took special care to mentor students and encourage promising young researchers. Even after retirement, she continued her scientific work, becoming the associate editor of the Journal of Invertebrate Pathology in 2008. She continued to publish and speak worldwide until her death in 2017.

“Barry and I are thrilled to be able to recognize Susan’s amazing scientific accomplishments, to continue her legacy of supporting faculty and student researchers, and honor the legacy of someone we love,” Jennifer said.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.