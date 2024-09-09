Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 9th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 9th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Klause is a one year old male Shepherd/Lab mix. He is vetted, neutered and will be microchipped before heading to his new home. He does take a minute to warm up but once he does, he is very loving and rolls over for belly rubs. Klause does know his sit command as well. Volunteers say he doesn’t react to other dogs in the kennels or outside through the fences. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

S’mores & Cally S’mores is a 2 year old Calico, fully vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home the same day. Cally is a one year old Calico mix and she is also fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. They will make wonderful companions. Come see them and you won’t be disappointed! Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Regina Phalange & Phoebe Buffay are a stunning pair of female sister kittens. Phoebe is a Domestic shorthair/Calico mix and Regina is a white Snowshoe/Siamese mix. They are fine being adopted separately or can always go together. They love chasing string toys, lounge in sunny spots and love to explore. Regina is sassy and full of catitude! Phoebe will follow anyone around looking for attention! They do well with other cats, dogs and are fine with children. They are fully vetted, spayed and litter trained.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Miss Kitty is a beautiful, medium-haired domestic dilute Tortoise. She is fully vetted, spayed, FIV/Felv negative, litter trained and on all preventatives. She is just a love bug and is so gentle and affectionate. We do not allow declawing.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 and a half year old female Black Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel very clean. She is an energetic girl and would love a big fenced yard, lots of toys and kids to run and play with. Please consider adding this amazing girl to your family. She will make a wonderful hiking and jogging companion.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Remi is a young (about 2 years old) female Cattle Dog. She is fully vetted, spayed and great with kids, weighs about 35 pounds and is fine around most dogs. Meet and greets are required if other dogs are in the home please. Cattle Dogs love to have jobs and stay active. Remi would love a family who will take her on all kinds of adventures. Come meet this girl and fall in love with your new family member!

Remi can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Izzy is a year and half old male Bernadoodle. He weighs between 80-90 pounds, fully vetted, neutered, HW negative and kennel/house trained. He has done well with other dogs and children too. This boy has plenty of energy and will do best with an active family who will run him, play with him and love him.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Chester is a handsome 3 year old male mixed breed lovebug! He is fully vetted, neutered and does get along great with children and other dogs.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Ciara is a delightful 12 week old kitten ready for “pre-Adoption”. She is now fully vetted and litter trained. She is very social, thriving in her foster home right now while waiting for her forever family and plays with other kittens and cats very well. She is so loving and has great kitten energy! She can play and wrestle with her foster mates and then zoom up into your lap for cuddles and a snooze. She’s the perfect mix of chill, loves attention and being held. Ciara will be a wonderful addition to your family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Mr. Grinch is a one and half year old Shar-Pei mix. Despite his name he is anything but a grump with non stop tail wagging and following you around. Mr. G loves belly rubs, squeaky toys and stealing your heart. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, microchipped and on all HW and flea/tick preventatives.

Grinch is fine with children and other dogs. Grinch’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond and 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/mr-grinch or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Olivia, Scrappy & Odyssey are a Mom, Pup and Dad rescued from euthanasia from a Texas shelter and Michelle brought them to her rescue. First of all they do not need to be kept together. Olivia is a Shepherd mix, house trained, fully vetted and seems to prefer male dogs right now but will require a meet and greet if other dogs are in the home.

Scrappy is her pup and is kennel trained, vetted, and will need a family willing to devote a lot of patience in getting her to her best self. Scrappy is fine with other dogs and will be good (with lots of time and patience) with children probably 10 and older who will understand and respect that she is still a baby and puppies play hard and need to be taught what is acceptable to nibble on and what is not.

Odyssey is a Schnauzer mix. He has softer fur but he is NOT hypoallergenic as some other breeds might be. He loves everyone, does fantastic when attending adoption events, great with kids and adults and is a wonderful, happy guy.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

NOTE: Sadly due to personal reasons, Michelle is needing to dissolve her rescue. All Adoption fees are being waived and she is needing to make sure the remaining pups in the rescue find their forever families. PLEASE go to her Petfinder page linked below to see some of the remaining pets available and reach out if anyone interests you!

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Tanner is a young male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is friendly, playful, smart, independent and very athletic. This boy wants to play tug with his rope all day long if you let him. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and good with other dogs and children. Tanner is learning basic commands and will need a family with breed knowledge. Structure and ongoing training is crucial for this wonderful boy’s success. This sweetheart will be a welcome addition to your family.

If you would like to be part of his journey, can be that special person for him and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

