The Eagles Project Thrills Downtown Commons with Timeless Tribute Performance

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
The Eagles Project at Downtown Commons
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – What do you get when a small group of talented musicians come together who are dedicated to paying tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time? The Eagles Project has six amazing musicians who have been called “Simply the best representation of Eagles music and their solo work, period.”

Recently, the band returned to the stage at Downtown Commons and did not disappoint. Music lovers packed the venue, enjoyed great weather, and listened to glorious covers of timeless classics by  Henley, Frey, Walsh, Schmit, the James Gang, and more.

Photo Gallery

 

