The Honey Baked Ham Company® Opens New Clarksville Location on Madison Street

Clarksville, TN – The Honey Baked Ham Company®?announced its newest restaurant in Clarksville, located?at 2720 Madison Street, opens Monday, September 9th, 2024.

The new store offers the brand’s fan-favorite menu offerings like the signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham that guests need to make any occasion special, whether it is a holiday feast, a family gathering, or a weekend meal.

The new 2,400 square-foot restaurant can seat 29 guests inside and is open for business Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 6:00pm, Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm and closed on Sundays.

“We have built a great team here in Tennessee that has become somewhat of a true ‘Hamily’ that enjoys getting to know our customers,” said Ken Taylor, Clarksville Honey Baked franchisee. “And we are happy to be bringing that sense of community to Clarksville!”

For decades the Honey Baked brand has focused on providing its customers with delicious, premium products to enjoy all year long. All while developing a distinctive customer experience and emphasizing innovation to evolve its menu and create more convenient ways to access its product portfolio.

honeybaked.com/gameday to buy online and pick up in store before your next football gathering. This football season, Gameday is a Honey Baked Day and The Honey Baked Ham Company® is back with new gameday offerings, including multiple flavors of delicious Take & Bake sliders, tasty sandwich platters, sweet and tangy BBQ options, and more. Honey Baked’s gameday offerings are available at the new Honey Baked location or visitto buy online and pick up in store before your next football gathering.

Honey Baked Ham Clarksville is located at 2720 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company

For 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life’s special moments. Honey Baked’s origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first Honey Baked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches and more.

Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, Honey Baked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you’re dining in store, picking up or ordering online.

For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.